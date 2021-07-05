Fayette County Fair board gearing up for 2021 fair after mandated break
By Alyssa Choiniere
The Fayette County Fair is back for 2021, and the fair board is gearing up for a return to tradition, said President Bill Jackson.
“It’s kind of a big deal because we were away,” he said. “People want to be out and get back to doing the things they’re used to doing.”
The fair will be held from Thursday, Jul. 29 to Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Dunbar. Jackson said fair attendees can expect to see their usual favorite events and activities, like monster trucks, bull riding, motocross and music. In addition, the carnival will be open daily.
The headlining act, chart-topping country artist Lauren Alaina, will hit the stage Saturday, Aug. 7.
Jackson said they plan to follow any guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control. However, as of Jun. 15, he said they were not expecting any mandates or changes.
They plan to have hand sanitizer stations set up for guests but plan to use the honor system when it comes to masking.
“We trust people to do what’s right,” he said. “We’re not going to police masking or social distancing.”
The 2021 fair will kick off with Firemen’s Day, which includes a firemen’s parade at 7 p.m. and the Hard Core Demolition Derby held simultaneously in the outdoor arena. The Fayette County Fair Queen’s contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Day two will include the “Runnin’ Wild” “country style” adult obstacle course at 7 p.m. in the outdoor arena, and tractor pull events will start at 8:30 a.m. Jul. 31. Motocross is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Singer/songwriter Katelyn Rose will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The Diaper Derby will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 3, followed by another demolition derby round at 7 p.m. Scott Shelby will perform at 8:30 p.m. Monster truck races will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 4, and the “Boys and Bulls” rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
Teens will perform at the finale of the Stone House Idol Summer Sing Off at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. Mud Mania is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the fair’s final day.
Jackson said they were forced to cancel the 2020 fair due to COVID-19 mandates, which took a hit on the local economy. However, he said their usual vendors are looking forward to returning to the fairgrounds.
“I know some of the businesses are struggling and some of our vendors,” he said.
Locals, too, are excited for the return of the fair, he said, which is part of a tradition for many Fayette County families and farmers.
“We’re looking forward to being back after missing a year, and I think all the people of Fayette County are looking forward to it as well,” he said. “We’re hoping for good weather and big crowds.”
For more information and to buy tickets, visit fayettefair.com.
