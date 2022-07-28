Get ready for some fun.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:26 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 4:19 am
Get ready for some fun.
The Fayette County Fair kicks off today and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring 4-H displays and shows, rides, food, concerts and contests.
Children under 3 are admitted free to the grounds, but those 36 inches or taller must purchase a $12 upgrade for rides.
Regular admission after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday is $20. Early bird admission (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is $17 on July 29 and Aug. 1-5. There is no early bird admission today or on Saturdays or Sunday.
All paid admissions include carnival rides, the Outdoor Arena and Indoor Arena entertainment.
There are also special admission days throughout the fair that allow for free entrance between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. While special admission days do not include carnival rides or Outdoor Arena entertainment, a wristband upgrade is available for $12.
Special admission days include Sunday, July 31 (for those who bring a church bulletin); Monday, Aug. 1 (for veterans with proper identification); Tuesday, Aug. 2 (for those who donate at least three canned goods); Wednesday, Aug. 3 (for those 62 and older who show identification); Thursday, Aug. 4 (for members of the Grange who show identification).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.