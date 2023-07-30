It took Danica Martin of Uniontown a minute to realize she was named the 2023 Fayette County Fair queen when the winner was announced on the fair’s opening day.
“At first, I didn’t recognize that it was my name,” Martin said. “I heard my family screaming; I was shocked at first, but overwhelmed with joy.”
The 18-year-old was picked for the role among a field of six young ladies on Thursday during the annual pageant. She hit the ground running on Friday, and will fulfill her duties throughout the fair’s 10-day run and beyond.
As the newly-crowned queen, Martin said she’s most looking forward to getting out on the fairgrounds and meeting everyone she can, getting to better know the community and representing the Fayette County Fair.
“This year, I get a chance to promote the fair and everything it has to offer,” she said.
It was the second time Martin competed in the fair queen contest. She said she was able to use last year’s contest as a learning experience. This year, she said she chatted more with the judges and felt she was all around more personable.
As Martin represents the fair, she’ll have Kenzie Mowry, 20, of Mill Run with her. Mowry was named this year’s fair princess — a role she didn’t initially intend to seek because she wanted to focus on her summer internship with the Penn State Cooperative Extension.
“Then 20 people asked me to run,” Mowry said, adding that the queen contest coordinator, Charlotte DeCarlo, told her she has all her life to work and, besides, she would have been at the fair with the cooperative extension anyway.
Mowry said that she participated in the contest two previous times as a way to improve her public speaking skills. It paid off, since her third time competing was the charm.
“My jaw dropped to the floor,” Mowry said. “I didn’t think it would be me.”
Mowry, who has always been an exhibitor at the fair, said she looks forward to the different perspective acting as the event’s princess will provide.
She’s also taking in her and Martin’s newfound royalty.
“I love walking past the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces as they wave to us,” Mowry said. “It’s so cute.”
