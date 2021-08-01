After a year’s hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Fayette County Fair kicked off Thursday and is at full capacity with food trucks, sales tents, exhibitions and shows.
“I think we are all ready for the fair, considering it didn’t happen last year,” said Rae Lynn Regula, who has been a member of the fair board for more than 10 years.
Regula said the fairgrounds have no extra room, as spots for local businesses were quickly claimed as excitement for the fair grew this year. She said organizers expect 80,000 to 100,000 visitors and good weather for the remainder of the weeklong event.
On Friday, members of 4-H groups had set up many of their exhibits and had begun to show the animals they raised in preparation for the fair.
Seventh-grader Ethan Tabaj has been showing steers through 4-H for four years. He said caring for his animal each year is a fun use of his time and gives him responsibility.
“I like animals, and it gives me something to do,” he said. “(When you show them,) you have to set up their feet and you have to know when to set up and how.”
Tabaj said he has improved at caring for and showing the animals each time that he does it, and plans to continue to raise and show steer in the future.
Cohen Kassimer, 7, of Smock, is in the Cloverbuds 4-H program and was showing a goat for the first time Friday. He said what he likes best about his 6-month-old goat named Cupcake – “Cuppy,” for short – is that she is calm and easy to set.
Most of the activities and shows at the Fayette County Fair this year are returning activities, Regula said, and people are excited to be back to normal. She said they typically get a large crowd on the weekends and at events like the demolition derbies and monster truck events.
One of the new features this year is the Runnin’ Wild adult obstacle course on July 30. Regula said they are considering adding it to the fair in future years as well.
Tickets to the fair cost $15 for regular admission, after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. The price includes rides and access to outdoor arena and indoor arena entertainment. Tickets cost $13 for early-bird gate admission, which can be purchased at the gate upon entering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Some fair days feature free admission until 2 p.m. for designated fairgoers, based on fair day themes. On Sunday, anyone with a church bulletin dated that day will receive the special admission. On Monday, veterans with proper identification are admitted. On Tuesday, those who donate at least three canned goods for the Fayette County Food Bank can receive admission. Wednesday features admission for those 62 and older. On Thursday, members of a grange receive the special admission.
Special admission does not include access to the carnival rides or outdoor arena and can be upgraded for $10.
To see the daily schedule of events, learn more about the activities or buy tickets, visit fayettefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.