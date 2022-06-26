The Fayette County Fair brings family fun for the young and young-at-heart.
This year, though, admission for the carnival and entertainment in the Indoor Arena and Outdoor Arena during the fair's 10-day run will cost a little more.
"I think everything you buy costs more today, and I guess this is no exception,” said Fayette County Fair Board President Bill Jackson during the annual preview luncheon, held Friday.
Regular admission will go from $15 to $20, early-bird gate admission (on weekdays only until 4 p.m.) from $13 to $17 only, and advance tickets from $12 to $15. The last day to buy advance tickets online or at any advance ticket sales locations is July 27 -- the day before the fair begins. This year's fair dates are Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 6.
Jackson said those who don't want to ride or see the shows, but still want to walk the grounds and grab some fair food, can take advantage of free admission days. On July 31, anyone can get in free until 2 p.m. by showing a church bulletin. On Aug 2., Fayette County Food Bank Day, three cans of donated food equals free admission until 2 p.m., and on Aug. 3, anyone 62 and over can get in free until 2 p.m.
The free admission does not include carnival rides and entertainment.
Jackson said the reason for the increase was simply costs going up for general expenses, the carnival and the entertainment, which the fair is not lacking this year as new entertainers have been added to the tried-and-true shows like The Clarks and The Fabulous Hubcaps.
New stage shows this year include Tracy Byrd with special guest Nick Polito on Aug. 6, Little Texas with special guest The Hobbs Sisters on July 29, The Uptown Band on July 31 and The Hillbilly Way on Aug. 4.
New daily events in the Family Area include The Doc Magic Fun Time Variety Show, The Rock-n-Circus, the Living Statue Unspeakable Joy and the Pork Chop Review, which was featured on the show “America's Got Talent.” And the Barnyard Petting Zoo and Pigs Gone Wild Racing Pigs, always popular, will return.
At the outdoor arena, fair board member Jackie Kmetz said several events are back by popular demand like the Boys and Bulls Rodeo, FCF Team Penning Competition, the tractor pulls and truck pulls, Motocross, monster trucks, Mud Mania and the demolition derby under new promoter, Thomas Motorsports in West Virginia.
“The Outdoor Arena brings a lot of people in,” Jackson said.
However, the core of the fair is agriculture, and Fayette County Fair Board Member and 4H Representative Jennifer Deichert was proud to say that 4-H is going strong in Fayette County.
“Our numbers have grown, our projects have grown,” Deichert said. “And I really thinks it's in large part to the support from our Fayette County Fair Board and our sponsors.”
Deichert said they have a little over 490 4-H members in the county and have a many activities planned in the 4H Youth Building during this year's fair.
First is the return of all their animal shows with one exception, poultry, which will not be shown due to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's quarantine because of the Avian Influenza in the state. Deichert added that members can still raise poultry, have carcasses judged outside of the fair and take part in a silent auction.
The events at the 4-H Youth Building include demonstrations by the Steel City LUG: LEGO Building and Activities Robotics Club as well as metal stamping by Creative Arts, silent auctions, 4-H Communication Contest and the Breakout Box Challenge, which has families finding clues across the fairgrounds to correctly open a box.
The outgoing Fayette County Fair Queen Maria Bitner and the Fair Princess Madison Davis also shared their experiences, and said representing the fair over the past year was meaningful to them.
“I truly value the hard work each and every one of you put into making this fair so memorable,” Bitner said.
“The opportunities I had through the queen program have given me a new insight on the fair,” Davis said.
Board member Chris Piwowar Sr. spoke of improvements to the fairgrounds for the 2022 fair, which included upgrading the entrances of Gate #1 and Gate #5 while improving the ticket booths to have more lanes to prevent lines from backing up, placing some asphalt around Gate #5 and paving in certain areas.
“Everything should look better,” he said, adding that they also plan to put a new sign on poles above the main entryway.
To view a schedule or for more information, visit the Fayette County Fair's website at www.fayettefair.com.
