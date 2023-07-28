Friday, July 28 - EQT Day
Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Lambs on Foot (Small Arena)
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs Show-Day 2 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Entries Accepted for Grange Building
- Department 4 - Wool
- Department 12 - Hay and Grain
9 a.m. Judging of 4-H Carcass Goats on Foot (Show Arena)
Followed by Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Sheep
Followed by 4-H and Open Boer Goat Show
9 a.m. Judging of Art and Photography Entries
9 a.m. Judging in Home Economics Building
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Steers (EQT Arena)
Followed by Mason Dixon Hereford Show
Followed by Feeder Calf Show
1 p.m. Judging Wool, Hay and Grain, and Eggs
2 - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Opens (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
4:30 p.m. Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Swine (Small Arena)
Followed by Cloverbud Show
5 - 7 p.m. 4-H Favorite Foods Revue (Youth Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 2 (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. “Boys & Bulls” Rodeo (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
Followed by FCF Open Line Sorting Competition
7 p.m. Twitty & Lynn with guest The Steve Smith Band (EQT Arena)
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Fayette County Day
Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Rabbits
9 a.m. Judging of Light Horses
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Blue Ribbon Apple Pies and PA Incredible! Angel Food Cakes (Fiddlers’ Building)
9 a.m. FCF Garden and Dead Weight Tractor Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Steel City LUG: Lego Building and Activities (Youth Building)
11 a.m. Judging Carcass Hog (Small Arena)
12 - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
12 -2 p.m. Robotics Demonstration (Youth Building)
1 p.m. Judging of PA Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest followed by Judging of Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Street Level (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
4 p.m. Little Princess and Prince Pageant (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. USA East Pro Street 2.6 Diesel Truck Pull
USA East Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractor Pull
USA East Hot Rod V-8 Modified Tractor Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 - 9 p.m. Music by the Old Time Fiddlers’ (Fiddlers’ Building)
7:30 p.m. The Clarks with Special Guest Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors (EQT Arena)
