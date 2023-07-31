Monday, July 31 - Nemacolin Day & Veterans Day
Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Veterans admitted free until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Veterans’ admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the fair office.)
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
n Department 11 – Youth under 19
n Department 13 – Vegetables
n Department 14 – Fruits and Nuts
Entries accepted:
n Department 16 – Christmas Trees
Entries accepted:
n 4-H Youth Building
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted:
n Department 17 – Floral Exhibits (Fiddlers’ Building)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Goats (EQT Arena)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
4 - 5 p.m. Photography Demonstration (Youth Building)
5:30 p.m. Practice for Motocross (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7:30 p.m. Motocross Races (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
5 - 7 p.m. Creative Arts Activity- Pop Can Bracelets (Youth Building)
6 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Lambs (EQT Arena)
7 p.m. Judging Floral Exhibits (Fiddler’s Building)
8:30 - 10 p.m. East Coast Turnaround Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
