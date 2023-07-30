Sunday, July 30 - Armstrong Day, Church Bulletin Day and Meet the Queen Day
Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person with a Sunday, July 30, 2023, church bulletin will be admitted to the fair free until 2 p.m. (Church bulletin admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the fair office.)
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Rabbits
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter PSACF Chocolate Cake Baking Contest and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest (Youth Building)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Non-Denominational Church Service (Fiddlers’ Building)
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Lambs
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
12 - 2 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Goats
12 - 9 p.m. Fayette County Fair Gospel Sing (Fiddler’s Building)
1 p.m. Judging of Baking Contests (Youth Building)
1 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. The Katrina Lynn Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 - 5 p.m. Meet the Fayette County Fair Queen for pictures and prizes (Main Gate)
3 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue (Youth Building)
3:30 p.m. The Fabulous Hubcaps (EQT Arena)
5 p.m. 4-H Communications Contest (Youth Building)
5:30 p.m. Motocross Practice (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7:30 p.m. Motocross Races (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
6:30 p.m. The Uptown Band (EQT Arena)
8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Ends (Youth Building)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
