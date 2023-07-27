Thursday, July 27 - Firemen’s Day (no early bird admission)
8 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony Show-Day 1 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Livestock Accepted
Cattle for Mason Dixon Show
Open and 4-H Breeding Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for Home Economics Building:
n Department 11 - Youth under 19
n Department 15 - Home and Dairy
n Department 18 - Needlework
n Department 19 - Handcrafts
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
n Department 19 - Art and Photography
n Department 20 - Grange Displays
2 - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
5 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Open Bidding Begins (Youth Building)
6 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Youth Building)
7 - 8 p.m. Meet and Greet with 4-H Members and Leaders (Youth Building)
7 p.m. USA East Hot Farm Tractor Pull
USA East Super Street Gas 4x4 Truck Pull
USA East Open Street Diesel 4x4 Truck Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods (Home Economics Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 1 (EQT Arena)
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest (Fiddler’s Building)
8:30 - 10 p.m. Shellie McCombie Duo (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.