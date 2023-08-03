Thursday, Aug. 3 - Edgar Snyder & Associates Day & Granger Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Members of a Grange admitted free until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Grange admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the fair office.)
9 a.m. Judging Draft Horses (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Showmanship & Fitting
10 a.m. Judging 4-H Horses Shown at Halter (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. 4-H Olympics (EQT Arena)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3:30 p.m. Animal Dressing Contests (EQT Arena)
4 p.m. Pedal Power Tractor Pull (EQT Arena)
5 p.m. Milk Chugging Contest (EQT Arena)
5 - 7 p.m. Potato Judging (Youth Building)
5:30 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. KOI Drag Racing (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7:30 p.m. Ryse Wrestling (EQT Arena)
8:30 - 10 p.m. The Impact Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
