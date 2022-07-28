Firemen’s Day
Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:30 AM
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 4:19 am
Firemen’s Day
Fair hours: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
There is no early bird admission on July 28
8 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony Show-Day 1 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Light Horses
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Cattle for Mason Dixon Show
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter 4-H Breeding Sheep
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Meat Breeding Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for Home Economics Building:
n Department 11 - Youth under 19
n Department 15 - Home and Dairy
n Department 18 - Needlework
n Department 19 - Handcrafts
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
n Department 19 - Art and Photography
n Department 20 - Grange Displays
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
5 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Open Bidding Begins (Youth Building)
6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Fireman’s Parade
7 p.m. Thomas Motor Sports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods (Home Economics Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 1 (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Meet and Greet with 4-H Members and Leaders (Youth Building)
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest (Fiddler’s Building)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. The Katrina Lynn Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
