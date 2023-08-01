Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette County Food Bank Day
Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person donating at least three canned goods will be admitted to the fair free until 2 p.m. (Canned good admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the fair office.)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Draft Horses
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle (EQT Arena)
9 a.m. Judging Farm Products and Christmas Trees
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Judging Youth Building Entries- Youth Building Closed
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show - Day 1 (Horse Arena)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy - Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
1 - 3 p.m. Agronomy Skillathon, Animal Science Skillathon, Flower ID and Vegetable Judging Contest (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 - 6:30 p.m. 4-H Stich and Stir-International Food Tasting (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Swine (EQT Arena)
5:30 p.m. Diaper Derby (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena
8:30 - 10 p.m. American Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
