Friday, July 29 - Lady Luck Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Lambs on Foot (Small Arena)
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs Show-Day 2 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Entries Accepted for Grange Building
n Department 4 - Wool
n Department 12 - Hay and Grain
9 a.m. Judging of 4-H Carcass Goats on Foot (Show Arena)
Followed by Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Sheep
Followed by 4-H and Open Boer Goat Show
9 a.m. Judging of Art and Photography Entries
9 a.m. Judging in Home Economics Building
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Steers (Indoor Arena), followed by Mason Dixon Hereford Show
1 p.m. Judging Wool, Hay and Grain, and Eggs
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
4:30 p.m. Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Swine (Show Arena), followed by Cloverbud Show
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 2 (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. “Boys & Bulls” Rodeo (Outdoor Arena), followed by FCF Team Penning Competition
7 p.m. Little Texas with Guest The Hobbs Sisters (Lady Luck Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Saturday, July 30 - Fayette County Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Pigeons and Rabbits
9 a.m. FCF Garden and Dead Weight Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging of Light Horses
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Blue Ribbon Apple Pies and PA Incredible! Angel Food Cakes (Fiddlers’ Building)
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Steel City LUG: Lego Building and Activities (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Little Princess and Price Pageant (84 Lumber Stage)
12 p.m. - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
1 p.m. Judging of PA Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest followed by Judging of Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Storytime with Local Author Hannah Evans (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Metro (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Robotics Club Demonstration (Youth Building)
6:30 p.m.
n Super Street 4x4 Pickup Pull
n USA East Hot Farm Tractor Pull
- Hot Rod V8 Modified Tractors (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music by the Old Time Fiddlers’ (Fiddlers’ Building)
7:30 p.m. - The Clarks with Special Guest Variety Pack (Lady Luck Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
