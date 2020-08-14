The Fayette County Farm Bureau held a farm tour with county, state and federal lawmakers, stressing the need for improved broadband services in the area.
Friday’s tour took place at Jackson’s Farm in New Salem, a dairy farm that opened in the 1940s and produces milk, ice cream and soon, cheese, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the 2019 Farm Bill.
Darrell Becker, the president of the Fayette Farm Bureau, also thanked state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, for her work on the passage of the Farm Bill Last year, adding that it’s a great investment for agriculture in the state.
Of the legislative issues on which the bureau is focused, Becker mentioned bills in the state House and Senate including limited civil liability for agritourism for farms, exempting agriculture buildings from the Uniform Construction Code, storm-water fee protections for farms, H2A labor unemployment exemption for seasonal workers, changes to the oil and gas well taxes to mirror the federal taxes and broadband internet access to rural areas.
“All of those things are important to us,” Becker said, adding that he’s proud of the relationship the bureau has with legislators. “Thank you for being here.”
On the county level, Fayette County Commissioners David Lohr and Vincent Vicites spoke about recently awarding up to $5.3 million for a rural broadband project funded through the CARES Act.
“We want to make sure we’re bringing broadband across the county,” Lohr said.
“We’re going to spend as much as we can of that $5.3 million,” said Vicities.
He said the plan is to begin putting down the foundations for broadband in the mountain areas and working down from there as the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority is looking into funding up to $2.5 million to continue with the project.
Vicites also informed the bureau that the county has a grant writer on hand to help with applications for which county farmers want to apply.
Snyder applauded the commissioners for having a grant writer, as well as for their efforts in bringing broadband to the county, an issue she continues to fight for.
“I think this issue has bubbled to the top,” Snyder said of the bi-partisan effort and added it was an issue she discussed with Jackson recently. “If they couldn’t have connectivity here, they couldn’t have been successful.”
Representatives for U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said the congressman backs farmers 100% and added he and his staff will be working with state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, on a farmer town-hall meeting sometime in October.
Cook, who also attended the tour, said that farming is something that makes the quality of life in an area second to none and is one of the many assets the four-county area has.
“I’m so tired of hearing about what we don’t have,” Cook said. “I want to start talking about what we do have.”
Also attending the tour were state Reps. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, and Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis.
Warner, whose father and uncle continue to run a logging business, noted the logging and lumber industries have taken a hit from COVID-19.
“Try to support them anyway you can,” Warner said, adding that lumber is also a major part of the state’s agriculture industry. “The industry is hurting.”
