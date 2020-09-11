The Fayette County Firefighters Association will honor those members who died in the line of duty this Sunday.
In July, the association asked the churches in the area to have a moment of silence of those members that passed away since last year’s convention. COVID-19 concerns forced the cancellation of the annual convention, which included a memorial service.
Ed Zadylak, chaplain for the FCFA, said many people approached him to say their church took part in that ceremony.
However, the other part of the memorial service included reading the names of the nine firefighters who died in the line of duty during the history of the association.
Those names, the departments and the date when they died included Lewis Williams, Uniontown Fire Department, 1901; Voight LaClair, Chief Williams, 1914; Paul J. Stewart, Point Marion VFD, 1947; Mike A. Trocheck, Republic VFC, 1951; David Lee Wyatt Sr., Hiller VFC, 1966; James F. Ainsley, Masontown VFD, 1977; Scott A. Vrabel, New Salem VFD, 1997; Joseph S. Donkers, Hiller VFC, 1999 and William Ramsey, Connellsville Township VFD, 2003.
“Luckily, in 17 years, we didn’t have to add a name,” Zadylak said of the The Fayette County Fallen Firefighter Memorial, on which those names are inscribed.
The monument in front of the Fayette County Courthouse will be the site for a ceremony to honor those nine.
The service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 and will begin with the presentation of colors by the association’s honor guard followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Following an opening prayer, welcome and an invocation, Bullskin Township VFD chaplain Paul Hammaker will read the history of the Maltese Cross and offer a scripture reading. The Bell Ceremony will be read by Rob Lieberger, the president of the FCFA, and the association’s secretary, Jim Eley of Fayette City Volunteer Fire Department, will do the roll call of the deceased.
“After each name is read, an officer of the association will place a red carnation onto our memorial cross that is used for memorial services,” Zadylak said. “After the names are read, the fire bell will toll three times to signal that our comrades had their tasks completed, their duties well done and they have answered their last alarm. They are going home.”
The public is invited to attend and see the history of those in the county that have gone above and beyond, giving all they had to their community.
“When you believe in something, you sacrifice anything,” Zadylak said.
The rain date for the ceremony will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20.
