To help spread the word on fire prevention in the home and especially home kitchens this year, the Fayette County Firefighters Association is holding their annual fire-prevention contest.
October is fire prevention month, and Oct. 4 to 10 is fire prevention week.
Ed Zadylak, the chairman of the association’s fire-prevention essay contest, said mailers were sent to the principals of Fayette County schools to ask for their support in the event.
“The contest is open to all fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students,” Zadylak said.
The essay contest’s theme for 2020 is “Serve Up Fire Safety In The Kitchen”.
“Fire safety in the kitchen is an appropriate theme this year considering more and more cooking is being done in our homes as restaurants are limited in the number of patrons they can serve,” Zadylak said.
Students are asked to write an essay that deals with the theme, and they can find information from a number of websites that will enable students to research the theme and write an essay.
Zadylak added that students will find out through their research that cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen followed by grease fires,” he said. “Students are our first responders as they will become familiar with proven fire prevention practices and, in the event of an emergency, they will know what procedures to follow.”
The association has provided to the schools the forms necessary to participate in the contest, which includes an instruction sheet and the essay cover sheet that must be attached to all essays.
“The goal of our fire prevention essay contest is to help our youth become fire safety and prevention conscious,” Zadylak said. “We would like to thank the principals, teachers and parents of our students for being supportive of this essay contest.”
The essays must be written long hand or printed; essays that are typed or printed from a computer will not be accepted.
Both forms are also available on the association’s website at www.pafcfa.org under files.
The essays need to be picked up or received by our secretary no later than Nov. 6.
First, second and third place as well as honorable mention prizes will be awarded in each grade level with winners to be notified by mail.
The association’s awards night for the essay contest will be held on Dec. 5.
“We consider all students who write an essay to be winners,” Zadylak said. “Through their efforts, they have become aware of just how important fire safety is.”
