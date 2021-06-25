The Fayette County Gay Straight Alliance will hold Fayette County’s first Pride celebration for Pride Month on Monday.
The celebration will take place at Yough River Park, 100 Torrance Ave., Connellsville, at Pavilion No. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. Businesses will have informational tables set up, and local vendor artists will be there. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Brandie VanDusen, president of the organization, said the group organized in May 2018 to promote advocacy, increase education, provide resources, raise awareness and decrease the stigma of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. She said the group is excited to hold its first celebration and plan to continue it in the future for Fayette County residents.
VanDusen said before this year, residents in Fayette County would travel to Pittsburgh for celebration events in order to feel welcome in their community. VanDusen hopes this event and future ones will help LGBTQIA+ community members connect in their own county and learn more about the services available locally.
“We want to make sure that everybody feels comfortable in their own body and loves their life,” she said. “We really want to be there for our rural communities, us being one of them. We want to empower them, letting them know they belong to a greater LGBTQIA+ community as a whole, because in our area there is not always that outreach for them.”
The Fayette County GSA has over 100 members in the county and almost a thousand followers on social media, VanDusen said. Over the past year, the organization was not able to hold in-person events, so members participated in online interactions and networking.
Now that they are holding an in-person event, VanDusen said she is unsure how many people to expect. Those who are unable to attend in person can watch a live recording of it on their Facebook page.
VanDusen said the organization has had nothing but positive responses from people, organizations and businesses in Fayette County concerning the event.
In the past, Fayette County GSA, which has four board members, has participated in Fayette Kindness Day, Trunk or Treat and Hoops N Scoops, as well as donating to various nonprofits in the area. They also speak at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, for those in human services and host diversity trainings from Keystone Pride Recovery Initiative.
VanDusen said they plan to host the event again next year with more preparation, a bigger space and multi-day events. She said a plan is already underway for a pride festival next year.
For more information, visit their Facebook page, Fayette County GSA, or email FayetteCountyGSA@gmail.com.
