Fayette County has moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) high community transmission category of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the county had been in the “moderate” level of community transmission since July and then moved to the “substantial” level on Aug. 10. The CDC put Fayette into the “high” level of transmission on Monday.
The CDC defines a high-risk level as either 10% or more of tests positive during the past seven days or 100 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Currently 84.4% of counties across the country are at a high level of transmission, according to the CDC.
“We’re pretty much holding on like we were before,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr.
Lohr said an email was sent out to county employees and personnel to follow CDC rules when it comes to masking.
Cristi Spiker, county director of human resources, said when the county is in substantial or high transmission, all employees are encouraged to wear a mask in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.
Spiker added that all unvaccinated employees should continue to wear a mask at all times, including outdoors.
Earlier this month, Washington County President Judge John DiSalle signed an administrative order that immediately reinstated many COVID-19 safety protocols, including the mask mandate for all elected officials, judges, courthouse staff, attorneys and visitors while inside the county courthouse regardless of vaccination status.
Fayette County District Court Administrator Karen Kuhn said that the court recommends that employees and those using the courts follow the current CDC and state Department of Health recommendations on when to wear a mask.
As of July 27, the CDC added the following COVID-19 safety recommendations:
n That fully-vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
n That fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
n That fully-vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
n Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
On Monday, the state announced school vaccination clinics in schools and free COVID-19 testing in schools to keep students in the classroom and participating in sports and extracurricular activities for the 2021-22 school year.
The state DOH and Department of Education announced a partnership to provide free and voluntary COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools.
Funding for both initiatives comes from nearly $338 million in funds the CDC allocated to the commonwealth to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor COVID-19 and prevent its spread in schools.
Health officials said the spread of the Delta variant is most likely fueling the increase of positive cases in the county.
“We continue to monitor COVID-19 and are experiencing an uptick in testing, positivity and inpatients over the last few weeks, which we anticipated due to the surge of the Delta variant,” said Josh Krysak, the director of community relations for WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Krysak added that, throughout the pandemic and even as masking restrictions were relaxed in many places, the hospital has maintained their safety protocols to ensure the safest experience for patients, visitors and all of their staff.
“We will continue to move forward with all our safety measures in place,” Krysak said.
