The Fayette County Republican Party is holding a Back the Blue and Trump/Pence freedom ride Sunday, Nov. 1.
The event will begin and end at the Fayette County Fairgrounds and will include a drive-in style rally and an 85-mile car cruise.
Community members wishing to attend the event are asked to arrive at the fairgrounds at 1:30 p.m., volunteers will help direct vehicles on where to park. Participants will be able to tune to a short-range FM radio station in their vehicles to hear the rally, which will begin at 2:15 p.m. Following the rally vehicles will process with police escort along the route and will return to the fairgrounds where they will disburse.
Speakers slated to attend the rally include state and local elected officials, challengers for state offices and others.
Participants are invited and encouraged to decorate their vehicles with patriotic flags and banners. Trump/Pence merchandise will also be available for sale before and after the ride.
For more information visit facebook.com and search for Fayette County Republican Committee.
