The Fayette County Republican Committee has started the process of appointing a replacement candidate for the state representative who has withdrawn his name from November’s ballot.
Last week, state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, announced he would bow out of the election and planned to retire at the end of his term. The move came after Dowling, 37, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a June 4 crash in South Union Township.
In a release issued Thursday, the committee indicated they are accepting nominees through a candidate form posted on www.fayettepagop.com through Tuesday, July 12.
Two days later, on July 14 at 6:30 p.m., the FCRP will hold a candidate forum in the Fayette County GOP meeting room at the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. The forum will be filmed and posted online, and the committee is trying to arrange a livestreaming option.
Members of the 51st Legislative District, which Dowling represents, are asked to submit “candidate-neutral questions” for those seeking the appointment, via either fayettepagop.com, or by emailing fayettepagop@gmail.com. Those submitting questions should include name, municipality and street address.
Potential candidates will field 15 questions during the forum, including 10 from constituents and five from the committee executive board.
On July 21, the committee will hold a special meeting that is closed to the public to vote on a replacement nominee. Only committee members who represent the 51st Legislative District will vote.
As the committee works to find a replacement for Dowling, he sent out a release endorsing attorney Charity Grimm Krupa as his replacement on the ballot. Dowling referred to her as a “true conservative.”
“She is a supporter of the right to keep and bear arms and is adamantly pro-life,” Dowling said in his statement. “She is dedicated to holding the line on taxes and spending.”
Mark Walters, a spokesman with the press office for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said the committee has until Aug. 25 to nominate a substitute candidate.
Dowling, who was running for his third term in the state House, allegedly hit into the rear end of a truck twice on June 4. State police said his blood-alcohol content was .272, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania.
After the crash, Dowling entered a month-long program to treat alcohol-related issues. Dowling announced his decision remove his name from the ballot last Friday, and yesterday said he had met with a notary to complete the paperwork for that process.
