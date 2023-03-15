A new self-guided walking tour of 18 buildings along Main Street is helping visitors and residents alike learn more about Uniontown’s rich history.
Last week, the Uniontown, PA History Walking Tour website was launched to enable people to explore Uniontown’s historical sites at their own pace. The idea sprung from a vacation to Salem, Mass.
Joyce Stewart, a member of the Fayette County Historical Society, takes her love of history on vacations, and a recent trip to Salem found her learning about a building’s history by simply scanning a QR code on a plaque posted on the building.
“I wish my hometown would do something like that,” Stewart said of Uniontown. “There’s so much history here that people don’t know about, they don’t know what’s special about this place.”
Stewart proposed her idea to do something similar to the historical society board in November 2021 and, from there, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce got on board and started developing a website for the tours. The historical society received a grant through Go Laurel Highlands for the project.
A total of 18 different buildings were picked by the historical society, which then conducted research on each one to post historical information on the website.
Some of the buildings include the Barnes Mansion, Fayette County Courthouse, Bridge of Sighs, Dawson Law Office, State Theatre Center for the Arts, Opera House, Hotel Titlow, McCray Richey House and the White Swan Hotel.
While the history was thoroughly researched and listed on the website, Stewart said the biggest challenge with the project was getting permission from the building’s owners to have QR signs attached to the buildings, mainly because they didn’t want holes drilled into historic structures.
Stewart said they solved that issue with Nano Tape, securing the signs to the buildings or erecting a post in front of the building with a sign attached. Another challenge was getting the owners to return her calls and have them understand the meaning of the project because it was the first of its kind to the area.
“Once they had a hard copy of the sign, snapped a pic of it and went to the website, they were on board,” Stewart said.
Following the launch of the website, Stewart said they started placing the signs on buildings, which she expects to have completed by Wednesday.
She added that the historical society will maintain the signs, applying for additional grants for any signs that are damaged or missing and, depending on the feedback received from people scanning QR codes, want to expand the project.
Stewart said they’re looking at including some churches with rich histories or to other historic county municipalities like Connellsville and Brownsville.
She added that the walking tours are always available and further strengthen the mission of the historical society.
“We hope people in town will appreciate the rich history in the area,” Stewart said. “We’re always trying to educate people how great this area is.”
To find more information on the location of the buildings and see the histories of the buildings on the walking tour, visit www.uniontownwalkingtour.com/.
