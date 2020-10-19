The first Fayette County Women’s March was held Saturday in Uniontown to encourage locals to vote in the 2020 election in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
“We are joining together as women and men from all walks of life to vote in record numbers, demand that every single vote is counted, and deliver our democracy,” said MaryEllen Snyder, an event organizer. “We have suffered through this season of crises, and we have had enough. We are rising up here in Fayette County, in southwest Pennsylvania to make our voices heard.”
Snyder of Chalk Hill, who volunteers with The Democratic Women of Fayette County and The Fayette New Deal Democrats, organized the event, inspired by the Women’s March on Washington in 2017 and other marches across the country. She participated in the 2017 march and learned no women’s marches have ever been held in the county. Local women held a gathering in 1919 as women organized locally and across the country for women’s right to vote, but did not hold a march.
About 125 people gathered on the Fayette County Courthouse steps and participated in the march, called “Our Rights Are On the Ballot.” About 1/4 of the participants were men. She said participants told her they felt they were part of a historic moment in the county.
“They’d never seen so many people gather for women’s rights in Fayette County,” she said.
The march was targeted at the nearly 20,000 unregistered voters in the county and those who are undecided. She said volunteers handed out a large number of voter applications and answered questions about mail-in ballots.
“Our goal was to get more women to vote. Whether they vote Democrat or Republican or Independent or Green party, that’s none of our business,” she said.
But she said many issues effecting women are at stake with the election, including health care, social security and gay rights. She has widowed friends who are concerned about losing their social security checks if President Donald Trump is reelected and eliminates the payroll tax that supports social security. She also addressed concerns about repealing the Affordable Care Act and loss of prescription coverage. Some of her friends in the LGBT community are worried they will lose their marital privileges.
She also voiced dissent on the way Trump handled the response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she feels the old and weak are being sacrificed for younger people. She knew someone personally who died from COVID-19, she said.
She said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has “a long history of protecting women’s rights,” including protecting access to women’s healthcare such as mammograms and birth control, and introducing the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, which protects women from abuse.
Snyder looked to the national women’s march for tips on holding a socially distant march, she said.
Dr. Jo Ann Jankoski, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus spoke to the group in her speech, “The Daughters of the Suffragettes Are Still Marching.” Other speakers included Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Kelly Duffy-McKnight, retired union leader Leslie Bond, and PA Democratic Party field organizer Allison Ulven. Leroy Renningeron spoke about why men should support women’s rights and Dr. Michelle Early Torregano, Associate Professor in the Department of Education at California University of Pennsylvania spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Snyder thanked volunteers and officials for their support in the march, including Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites and Fayette County Democratic Party Chairman George Rattay, and others who donated their time and equipment to support the grassroots effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.