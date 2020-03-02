The Fayette County Housing Authority has been doing what it needs to do to stay well-positioned financially.
That was the upshot of an annual audit report that the authority board received and voted to accept from McClure & Wolf, a South Union Township certified public accounting firm which audited the authority’s financial statements for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
The authority’s total assets amounted to $34,375,960 and its total liabilities came out to $5,246,111, yielding a total net position of $29,472,849 that marked a 6.41% increase from the previous year.
The authority’s operating expenses decreased $371,379, or 2.26%, from the previous year, and administrative costs dropped $204,610, or 6.12%.
During an audit report presentation to the board, Clayton E. Gregg IV of McClure & Wolf called the findings, released last week, “a good, positive trend” given a continued decrease in U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) operating grant funding.
“(T)he authority is responding appropriately, decreasing some of those overall costs to make sure that they are able to operate within their means,” Gregg said.
The authority’s HUD operating grant funding declined 2.51% from 2018 to 2019, from $11,794,236 to $11,497,980.
In other business, the authority approved architecture and engineering contracts to EADS Architects and R.W. Sleighter for three-year periods with two one-year options. The EADS Architects contract was approved not to exceed $250,000, and the R.W. Sleighter contract was approved not to exceed $500,000.
Authority Executive Director Mark Yauger said that the dual contracts would provide the authority greater flexibility with future projects.
