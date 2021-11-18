Charges have been filed against an inmate at the Fayette County Prison after he allegedly assaulted another prisoner at the lockup.
Lamontaz Willie Vales, 23, of Uniontown was charged with assault by prisoner, aggravated assault and simple assault before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Wednesday.
Uniontown City Police said they were called to the prison on Oct. 22 because Tobias Mitchell, 40, of Uniontown was assaulted by several inmates. As Mitchell was trying to get away, police alleged, Vales picked up a water cooler and slammed it on Mitchell’s head multiple times.
Police said Vales then hit Mitchell multiple times in the head and face with a sock with a bar of soap placed inside, and again used the water cooler to hit him in the head.
Mitchell had two lacerations, a fractured nasal bone and contusions to his head, hip and hands.
Vales is in the county prison awaiting trial on various firearm charges. Mitchell is in prison awaiting trial on rape and other related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.