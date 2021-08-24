Fayette's commissioners are looking for a new director to run the county's election bureau.
Following Tuesday's agenda meeting, Commissioner Dave Lohr said the current director, Larry Blosser, told the commissioners he will leave the position sometime in October.
Lohr said the commissioners started interviewing candidates last week, and have whittled down the list to a few.
The new director will be paid $22.23 an hour, which is $43,148 annually.
“We want to get someone in early enough to get the necessary training and keep the integrity of the elections,” Lohr said.
He said commissioners hope to approve the hiring at Thursday's regular voting meeting, so the new director could be trained by Blosser.
“I've been very pleased with Larry over the years,” Lohr said. “He's done a good job as the director, and he's a good guy.”
Blosser has worked for the county since 1982 and has been the director of the election bureau since 2010.
Blosser could not be reached for comment.
He was named acting director of the bureau in October 2009, and officially name director in January 2010. At the time, he was a voting machine technician in the office, and has worked in the bureau since 1984.
In other business, Perry Township Resident Cherly Crise asked if there will be any public hearings for the commissioners to get input on how the county will spend the $25 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The commissioners told her the regulations on how the money can be spent have not yet been finalized, adding that broadband internet expansion and infrastructure are the big projects they hope to tackle.
They added that anyone can send letters to the commissioners to suggest projects.
Additionally, commissioners voted to place on Thursday's agenda the observance of the Juneteenth National Holiday. If passed, it would become a paid day off for all county employees in 2022. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
