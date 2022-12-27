While state law requires Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. to retire from his long-held post, the quick-witted jurist known for his zingers from the bench won’t disappear from the halls of the courthouse.
“Nobody should mistake this as an end point,” said Judge Steve Leskinen, who will move in to the county’s president judge role. “This is a transition to senior judge.”
Members of the Fayette County Bar Association, family and friends recently gathered in Courtroom #2 — when Wagner has presided over cases for many years — to unveil a portrait of him.
Wagner, of Connellsville, practiced law from 1972 to 1987, serving as a public defender and then serving as an assistant district attorney until he took the bench in 1987, serving 35 years as a judge, and the last decade as the county’s president judge. While Pennsylvania law mandates judges step down at age 75, with approval, they can stay on as senior judges and continue hearing cases.
Much to the pleasure of court officials, that is exactly what Wagner will do.
During the ceremony marking his retirement from day-to-day duties, Wagner’s colleagues on the bench praised him, and shared memories of their time serving with him.
“He has truly evolved into a magnanimous judicial figure,” Judge Nancy D. Vernon said, adding that Wagner has never lost his composure, and looks and acts like a judge both in and out of the courtroom. “Judge Wagner, you were destined to be a judge, and you performed that with the utmost integrity, honor and respect. Thank you for your service.”
Judge Linda Cordaro echoed Vernon’s sentiments.
“(As an attorney) it was always good to come into your courtroom and know there were no surprises,” Cordaro said. “For your 35 years, we’re all grateful.”
“I think all of us looked up to him and his years on the bench,” said Judge Joseph M. George Jr. “I appreciate it, and the other judges do.”
County Commissioner Scott Dunn shared a sentimental memory. Fifteen years ago, it was Wagner who presided over the adoption of Dunn’s son. A photo of that moment, including Wagner and the Dunn family, remains on their mantle.
Dunn said he also appreciated Wagner’s sensibilities, and looked to him after he became a commissioner.
“I sought out his advice as commissioner many times,” Dunn said. “He’s one of the smartest and wisest men I ever met, and I appreciate our friendship.”
Local attorneys also shared memories in the courtroom where Wagner presided over their cases.
“On behalf of Fayette County Bar Association, all the officers, the board and all of the members, we sincerely thank you for your service and paying your dues,” said attorney John A. Kopas III.
“We owe you a debt of gratitude,” said attorney Anne John. “Our community and our legal profession is far, far better off for your service.”
“He’s been a good friend to all of us at the bar (association),” said attorney Sam Davis. “We admire you a lot.”
Retired Judge Gerald Solomon, from whom Wagner took over as president judge 10 years ago, said it was an honor to have served with him.
“He’s worked tirelessly after I retired as president judge,” Solomon said, adding that anyone can see the positive impact at the courthouse that was made by Wagner as well as the commissioners and those elected to county offices. “This place is better now than it’s ever been because of President Judge John Wagner.”
Before the unveiling of the portrait by local artist Patrick Daugherty, Wagner took a moment to say a few words to Leskinen about the secret of fulfilling the duties of a president judge.
“Whatever questions or problems you have, they’re your answer,” he said, gesturing to the crowd in the courtroom. “You have marvelous, wonderful people working for you, and they’ll run through that back wall for you if you ask them to. That’s what really made my life easy for the past 10 years.”
Wagner added that it was a pleasure to work with the many phenomenal people who have never steered him wrong.
“Thank you, folks,” Wagner said.
