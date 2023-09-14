Fayette Motions

Mike Jones

Jon Marietta Jr., center, and Delaware County resident Greg Stenstrom (to the right) speak to supporters outside the Fayette County Courthouse following a motions hearing asking a judge to grant an emergency injunction to conduct a countywide recount of the primary election results.

 Mike Jones

A judge in Fayette County shut down efforts made by the losing Republican candidate for board of commissioners for a countywide recount of primary election results.

for what it's worth

This is what happens when you relinquish control of our country and our democracy to the Banana republicans.

Elections only matter if the BR wins, otherwise they claim fraud, promote ridiculous conspiracy theories and relentlessly trash our electoral process and judicial system.

When America's great experiment in democracy finally fails, we have folks like this to thank.

RepD

When Marietta won the Recorder of Deeds office he had no complaints. Now that he lost our elections are filled with fraud. This was a municipal primary, hundreds of candidates from county commissioners, row offices, township positions, Marietta is the only candidate complaining! This is costing the county thousands of dollars, is this how Marietta wants our tax dollars spent?

krabbykat2

A page right out of the Trump playbook. This is what happens when you nurture immature behavior, a tolerance for lies, and narcissism. He can't pay an attorney but we have to foot the bill for his temper tantrums and delusions of grandeur.

leftneckgirl

You lost. Get over it.

