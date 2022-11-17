Fayette County residents are invited to complete a survey that will help officials identify broadband connectivity needs countywide.
The Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study - also known as “Fast. Fiber. Fayette.” - aims to show where investments are needed to ensure all residents have access to high-speed, affordable internet.
Fayette County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Rafail said the survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, will help outline a comprehensive, detailed plan for providing what has become an essential utility.
“Widespread participation in the survey will give us an accurate overview of where improvements are needed and coverage may be lacking. Having that data will allow us to seek the many state and federal funding sources available to implement connectivity plans,” he said. “The survey is going to be part of our toolkit to, hopefully, increase high-speed internet accessibility for every home and business in Fayette County.”
By participating in the survey, residents will be entered for a chance to win one of more than 200 items with a Fayette County logo. Sponsored by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, the prizes will be available to pick up at the chamber office, 65 West Main St., Uniontown.
Additionally, the county has access to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which can help address gaps in connectivity and aid in improving Fayette’s economic development, public safety, agriculture, education, healthcare and quality of life.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the pandemic illuminated the need for all families to have access to broadband internet.
“Upgrading our internet will ensure Fayette County can continue to be competitive in education, industry and the digital economy,” Dunn said.
Existing internet speeds will also be tested during the survey, allowing residents to see their speed results in real time.
To access the survey directly, visit www.ConnectFayettePA.com. Questions or comments can be submitted via the contact form on the survey website.
