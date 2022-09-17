Fayette County officials are developing a database of available land and buildings in hopes of making it simpler for would-be developers and businesses to see what’s available in the area.
Earlier this month a survey went up on the county’s website for property owners so officials can start building the database.
“We were receiving calls from developers, from companies, looking for the square footage of buildings, or acreage,” said Mark Rafail, Fayette County Economic Development Coordinator. “The unfortunate part is, there are folks out there that don’t have their properties listed.”
“It is our hope that this list becomes the one-stop location for developers and businesses; a single source for all types of businesses — from small, family-owned startups to major corporations - to find the perfect location in Fayette County,” Rafail said. “We’re seeking development that brings jobs to the area. This could also open up properties for market-rate housing construction that is very needed here.”
According to Rafail, the county has not received any surveys back, but he is aware of realtors who are in the process of putting together a list of their properties.
“Once we have a little over a dozen or so, then we’ll go ahead and make it a live site. It will be a living document at that time, too,” Rafail said.
Information included on the website will be the parcel ID, the name of the owner or realtor, the type of property, and the square footage or acreage. Initially, the data will be presented as a spreadsheet. But that could change if more people contribute to the project.
“Ultimately we want to see a map, but we want to get it up and running. We want to see the participation before we invest in building a map,” Rafail said.
With the database, Rafail thinks it will be easier for developers to find the information they need and connect with property owners.
“The commissioners have committed to economic development in Fayette County. One way to do it is with this type of database because it makes future developers and builders see that Fayette County is friendly towards them coming here,” Rafail said.
Interested property owners can find the survey at fayettecountypa.org/837/Economic-Development. All information provided will be used for the sole purpose of development and marketing, and information will not sold. Those who wish to send photos along with the survey can contact Rafail at mrafail@fayettepa.org or 724-430-1200, ext. 1501.
“If we help anyone sell, rent, relocate, open a new business or develop land, we’ll positively impact our entire community,” Rafail said.
