Twenty municipalities and organizations were awarded their Local Share Account grant money in a first-of-its-kind event.
On Tuesday, the Fayette County commissioners and the county redevelopment authority formally recognized the recipients of the 2020-2021 LSA grants.
Andrew French, executive director of the authority, said while the LSA program has been ongoing since 2015, Tuesday’s ceremony was the first time they formally congratulated the recipients, inviting them to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
The LSA program is funded by 2% of revenues from the Lady Luck Casino in Farmington. Municipalities and organizations in the county submit applications detailing projects to which they would apply the funds. The authority reviews the applications, makes recommendations of projects to be funded and the commissioners make the final decision on where the money goes.
“I always encourage everyone to apply each year because that identifies the funding needs in our communities,” French said, adding that other avenues are often sought out if a project cannot be funded by LSA. “Applying gets these projects in the pipeline and on our radar, so we can find them funding though one of our sources.”
Since the beginning of the program, French said over $4 million has been distributed to 104 projects.
For the 2020-2021 recipients, the 20 projects received $440,000 in funding.
Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Camp Cadet Program was among those that received a grant. The program promotes self-discipline, teamwork and self-esteem training to co-ed youths ages 12 to 14 through a structured camp setting. The funding will be used to provide a variety of instructional sessions and training programs.
East Side Fire Station Improvements in Connellsville will use funding received this year to upgrading the fire station, specifically the addressing entrances to make them ADA compliant by replacing doors, upgrading ramps, paving and adding signage.
Other projects awarded include purchasing public safety equipment in Menallen and Redstone townships, a waterline extension project for the National Pike Water Authority, a water system improvement project for the North Fayette County Municipal Authority and park improvements for Jefferson, Perry and German townships.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said LSA funding is a great investment in the county that’s yielded a great return.
“It’s a great thing to look around and see how many people love this county and want to keep putting more of an effort into it,” Lohr said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites congratulated the recipients and thanked those in the redevelopment authority for their work in the process.
“We’re lucky to have this program,” Vicites said. “We’re grateful to have that funding stream every year.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the LSA program supports the county becoming a better place to live, work and play.
“These funds can be used for parks and playground and waterlines and essential utilities and things like that,” Dunn said. “All of which makes our communities more livable and enhance our livability.”
The grant-application process for the 2021-2022 round of funding closed on Aug. 6, and a ceremony honoring those recipients will be held in the spring.
