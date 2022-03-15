California police have arrested a Fayette County man accused of hitting a 7-year-old boy with his car last week.
Allen Csonka, 26, of 112 Davis St., Redstone Township, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of driving under the influence and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.
According to court records, Csonka hit the child on Strawberry Way about 5:40 p.m. March 7. Police said the child suffered a severe laceration to the head, injuries to his arms and hands and road rash all over his body.
The juvenile was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
When police arrived on the scene, Csonka was attempting to leave on foot, according to court records.
Police said Csonka claimed the child had run into his vehicle.
A witness told police that Csonka had been driving at an unsafe speed, and that he struck the child as he approached the intersection of Strawberry Way and Union Street, the complaint states.
A juvenile witness told police the child was bending over to pick up a shoe he lost while playing tag when he was struck.
According to the criminal complaint, Csonka got out of his car, picked up the child and carried him off the road. He then parked his vehicle several blocks away on Liberty Street and walked back to the scene, police said.
Police said Csonka admitted to smoking marijuana the morning of the accident.
Csonka was arraigned Monday before District Judge Joshua Kanalis, who sent him to Washington County jail without bond.
Online court records indicate that Kanalis denied bond because Csonka had lied about having a criminal history.
Csonka is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:10 a.m. March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.