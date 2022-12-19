The president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau was honored on the state level for his leadership.
Monday, December 19, 2022 7:33 AM
Darrell Becker received the 2022 Distinguished Local Affairs Leader Award from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau during the organization’s annual meeting in November. The award recognizes an outstanding individual whose local affairs efforts and activities have helped solve problems and improve rural living for county Farm Bureau members.
“Darrell has shown true leadership in promoting the legislative needs of Farm Bureau, and its members, at the county and state level,” PFB President Rick Ebert said. “His efforts in Fayette County have made an impact in educating the public about the needs of farmers, which is important for all of us.”
Becker said it was nice to have his efforts appreciated, though that isn’t why he puts so much energy into the bureau.
“It’s very gratifying, with all the hard work and the volume of time I put in, to just really get to see some recognition, but that’s not why I do it,” he said. “I have kids and grandkids that live in Fayette County. I’m tied to this county.”
He said he wants to see the agricultural industry thrive.
“I’m very passionate about agriculture,” he said, noting that his daughter studied agriculture at Penn State and his wife, Chris, has a master’s degree in the field from West Virginia University. “We bleed agriculture, so it was just natural. We have a farm, so I understand agriculture. As a farmer, the biggest task is to educate the public about what we do.”
Becker has served as president of the county bureau for 10 years, and has been a member for three decades.
