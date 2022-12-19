Darrell Becker

Fayette County Farm Bureau President Darrell Becker (center) received the 2022 Distinguished Local Affairs Leader Award from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau during the organization’s annual meeting in November. He’s pictured with his wife, Chris Becker and outgoing PFB President Rick Ebert.

The president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau was honored on the state level for his leadership.

