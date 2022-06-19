A Fayette County man was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit head-on by a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 70, state police said.
David J. Ott, 25, of Constitution Street in Perryopolis, was traveling eastbound on I-70 near the Yukon exit in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County just after midnight, when his vehicle was struck by a car going the wrong way, police said. That car was driven by a 28-year-old Scottdale woman.
Police did not release her name, but said they anticipate filing driving under the influence charges against her once they receive blood-alcohol test results.
Ott sustained multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and died at the scene, said Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. He was the lone passenger in the car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.
The woman was also injured in the crash, and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.