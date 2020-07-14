A Fayette County man was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison this week for illegally distributing drugs and laundering money.
Mark Edward Beatty, 42, of Gans had pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court West Virginia last year. Prosecutors said Beatty admitted to distributing the drugs in Monongalia County, West Virginia from 2014 through 2018. Authorities said he also took the proceeds from drug sales and deposited them into an account held by DB Construction.
A money judgement was made against Beatty in the amount of $1,845,000, according to a release from federal prosecutors.
The charges were the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.