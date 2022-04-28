Several communities in Fayette County and the county itself received state Recycling Development and Implementation Grants.
“These grants help bolster recycling in communities all over Pennsylvania and reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills,” said state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Whether it’s from increased education for residents or an entire facility for sorting recyclables, these grants are making a difference.”
Fayette County received $350,000, while Uniontown received $180,000 and German Township got $149,400. Other grants included $67,500 to North Union Township, $80,919 to Connellsville and $49,500 to Washington Township.
In total, 157 grants were awarded across the state for recycling collections and education, as well as leaf litter pickup.
According to the DEP, Pennsylvanians recycle about 6 million tons of materials per year. These materials are reintroduced into the manufacturing process, saving valuable resources, creating jobs and other economic benefits, and realizing vital environmental benefits.
