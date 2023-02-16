A Fayette County native has published a children’s book based on the years she lived on a farm in Smithfield.
Attorney Barbara Benninger completely forgot about the story she wrote about Cocoa the Pony.
“Cocoa the Pony Found His Path” is about her horse, “Cocoa,” who is the biggest small pony people have ever seen. Cocoa dreams of being slim enough to take children on trail rides.
Benninger said Cocoa’s size eventually proves to be an asset and enables him to help the herd.
“It’s kind of a little silly story of a chubby pony,” she said.
Benninger lived on a farm in Vanderbilt until she was in second grade, when her family moved to Uniontown. The Uniontown Area High School alumna went on to graduate from West Virginia University College of Law in 1988.
When she married her husband, attorney J. Michael Benninger, they moved to another farm in Smithfield, where they lived from 1992 to 2018 to raise their children as well as animals.
It was also around that time, about 12 years ago, when Barbara started writing an adult mystery novel as well as completed the manuscript for the rhyming picture book based on “Cocoa.”
However, Benninger’s writing projects were shelved around 2011 when her husband started his own law firm in Morgantown and she went to work with him.
The manuscripts went from a shelf into a box when the Benningers moved again, selling their Smithfield farm and moving to Florida in 2020. They commuted frequently to and from their Morgantown law practice, occasionally staying in Smithfield, renting a home on the land they once owned.
It was during one of their moves last year that her husband found the manuscripts and encouraged Barbara to get the children’s book published.
“I had forgotten about it, but it was pretty well complete, so I polished it up,” she said.
“Cocoa the Pony Found His Path” was published Jan. 18 through Archway Publishing and is available for purchase through the publisher’s website at archwaypublishing.com or on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, booksamillion.com and others.
Benninger said she didn’t tell many people about her writing, adding that many were surprised when the book came out and said those who purchased it gave her positive feedback.
An avid reader, Benninger said she has always loved to write, and especially enjoys rhymes and rhythms of the story, which has carried on to a second children’s book nearing completion and a third children’s book that’s about half done, all the while still working on her mystery novel.
For more information, visit www.barb-books.com.
