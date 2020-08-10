Officials urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, saying every uncounted resident deducts $2,100 from earmarked funds.
“Awareness is key. Motivation is key. A complete count ensures accurate Census data that is critical for government programs, policies and decision making,” said Chief Community Development Specialist Art Cappella of the Fayette County Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development.
As of Thursday, the response rates were 61.2% in Fayette County, 60% in Greene County, 68.2% in Washington County, 70.7% in Westmoreland County and 66.2% in Pennsylvania.
The Census is taken once every 10 years. The deadline to respond was extended from July 31 to October 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin urged completion of the Census as soon as possible.
“Every Pennsylvanian’s response to the 2020 Census matters as it determines funding, congressional representation, and policy for our state,” Davin said. “The administration is counting on residents across the commonwealth to do their part and respond to the Census, as it will impact us all for the next decade.”
Census data impacts federal funding and representation, officials said, including how to spend $675 billion in federal public funding. Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually through its 16 largest federally-funded programs. The responses will help to provide fair representation in determining congressional districts, policy and decision-making. It also helps to provide statistical reports for grant applications and helps communities plan for future needs, officials said.
Fayette County Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn hope to maintain the county’s fourth-class status through census participation. The data helps to predict future transportation needs, determine areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, plan and implement emergency response and other programs and services, predict housing needs, plan for hospitals nursing homes and clinics and design facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly and children, local officials said.
The Census questionnaire is confidential and asks questions including name, address, sex, race, ethnicity, age, and whether you own or rent your home. The Census Bureau will never ask about your citizenship status or for sensitive information.
Those who have not completed the 2020 Census should expect a Census enumerator to assist in filling out the form. The enumerator will carry an official identification card.
Residents can complete the census by phone, mail or online at www.2020census.gov.
