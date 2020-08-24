Fayette is one of 16 counties in the state that has been placed under a drought watch.
Residents in the counties are being asked to reduce individual water use by 5%, to 60 gallons day. That figure is based on a statewide average use of 62 gallons per person, per day.
Other counties put on the watch are Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry an Potter.
“We’re asking residents in these 16 counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Pennsylvania American Water, which serves customers in Fayette, echoed the DEP request to conserve.
“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their non-essential water use during this drought watch, while we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources,” said E. Christopher Abruzzo, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water. “Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, but we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures later this summer and into the fall.”
The DEP recommended the following way to reduce water use:
n Run water only when necessary (for example, don’t let the faucet run while brushing teeth or shaving, and shorten the time the water runs before getting into the shower).
n Clean only full loads in the dishwater and washing machine.
n Water gardens in the evening or morning and direct water into the ground at the base of the plant.
n Check for household leaks.
n Replace older appliances that use water with high efficiency models.
n Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
Local conditions in each county could lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask for more stringent conservation actions, DEP officials said. The agency has notified suppliers in each of the 16 counties to monitor supplies.
DEP makes drought watch, warning, or emergency declaration recommendations based on four indicators. The agency gets stream flow and groundwater level data from a statewide network of gauges maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey. In addition, DEP monitors precipitation and soil moisture and gets information from public water suppliers.
