A Roman Catholic priest serving churches in Fairchance and Point Marion has resigned following a report of inappropriate behavior with a 19-year-old.
On Jan. 25, Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry Kulick accepted the resignation of the Rev. Douglas E. Dorula. The day before Dorula’s resignation, the diocese was made aware of an allegation made against him regarding alleged inappropriate behavior with the teen.
No further information was made available about the teen, nor what is alleged to have occurred.
However, following diocese policy, the allegation was reported to Fayette County law enforcement officials and Dorula was immediately placed on administrative leave, diocese officials said. No charges have yet been filed against Dorula, who was the pastor of the Parish of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Fairchance and Saint Hubert in Point Marion.
The Rev. Michael Crookston has been appointed administrator pro-tem of the parishes.
The diocese added that Crookston will work to ensure that the administrative and pastoral needs of the two parishes are met during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.