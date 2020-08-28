The Fayette County Prison board held a special meeting to hire a new prison warden.
Following a brief executive session Friday, the board voted to appoint acting warden John Lenkey to the position of full-time warden beginning on Monday, Aug. 31.
Lanky will replace Warden Jeffrey Myers, who retired from the position on Aug. 21.
Fayette County Commissioner Vincent Vicites made the motion to hire Lenkey, saying that as acting warden, he’s shown he’s capable, knowledgeable and experienced to do the job.
Vicites said Lenkey has been doing the warden job under difficult conditions.
This month, the prison had multiple COVID-19 cases between inmates and staff, and a Fayette County grand jury indictment alleged some corrections officers were bringing drugs into the lockup.
Commissioner Scott Dunn was the only opposition in the 5-1 vote, stating that while he has no doubt in Lenkey’s ability to do the job, Dunn feels that the job should have been advertised to the public and that could officials should do their due diligence to hire the most-qualified candidate.
Prison Board member Judge Steve P. Leskinen said Lenkey is “too good to be true” as he’s always done an outstanding job and has been on top of situations. Leskinen noted Lenkey was the only candidate available of the three candidates from job interviews done two years ago when Myers was hired.
“It’s hard for me to imagine there will be someone more qualified,” Leskinen said.
“Well, we’ll never know,” Dunn answered.
Vicites said with the circumstances surrounding the grand jury investigation, he felt hiring Lenkey was the right decision because that investigation is still ongoing, and Lenkey is already operating at the level of a warden.
“He’s been very communicative, and that’s an important aspect of the job to me,” Vicites said.
No other business was conducted during the meeting. Board member Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower was absent from the meeting.
(1) comment
Does the paper need a proofreader?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.