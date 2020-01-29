The Fayette County Prison is implementing a re-entry program for inmates to better prepare them to succeed when they are released.
“This has been long overdue, and it will be very beneficial,” Warden Jeffrey Myers told the prison board at its Wednesday meeting. He said he does not believe the county has ever had a similar program in the past.
Myers said the weekly program, which starts next month, will be beneficial as inmates can take part in classes that will help them learn how to avoid the situations that put them in prison. The program will also offer classes on resume writing, balancing a budget and skills training. Myers said he's contacted a coordinator of the adult education program at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute to come in and talk to inmates about obtaining training at the school to become certified in a trade.
“This way, you’re giving them a fighting chance to redeem themselves and get back into society,” Myers said.
“That’s the whole point of the process,” said board member Judge Steve P. Leskinen. “If you’re going to let someone out, you want them to be able to survive in the community.”
Regarding the program, the board voted to update the contract with the current prison chaplain, the Rev. Terry Sanders, who will continue his existing state-accredited program at the prison, but will also assist with duties related to the re-entry program.
Myers said he'd found it difficult to find someone with the availability to come to the prison to teach the skills classes, and those who were available came at a cost-prohibitive price.
The board voted to amend Sanders’ contract from $375 per month to $575 per month. Myers said the money for that increase is budgeted.
Even though space in the prison is limited, Myers said the re-entry program will meet the state's standards for security requirements.
In other business, the board reorganized, re-electing Sheriff James Custer as the chairman, electing Commissioner Scott Dunn as the vice chairman and electing Controller Scott Abraham as the secretary.
