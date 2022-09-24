An inmate in the Fayette County Prison was charged after he allegedly bit a corrections officer.
Fayette County prisoner charged with assaulting corrections officer
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Laurel Highlands fall foliage ranked one of the best in the U.S.
- Fayette County prisoner charged with assaulting corrections officer
- FDA issues warning about #sleepychicken TikTok trend
- Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind charged with stealing funds
- GOP comes to Valley to unveil 'Commitment to America'
- Public hearing scheduled for Lady Luck license renewal
- Something wicked this way comes: Local farms, haunted houses open for fall season
- Autumn's greatest show, fall foliage, is on its way
- Peace from DV Walk kicks off national Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Redstone Township awarded $17,500 planning grant
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.