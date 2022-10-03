Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Connellsville last week.
Oz was the guest speaker and provided his insight regarding his platform during an annual fundraiser of the Fayette County Reagan Republicans on Sept. 29 at Valley Farms in Connellsville.
Dr. Garret Breakiron, the chairman for the Fayette County Reagan Republicans, said the event was well attended with 285 guests including state Sen. Pat Stefano and Reps. Ryan Warner and Bud Cook, as well as local county elected officials and numerous township supervisors.
Oz covered subjects including protecting Americans by securing borders to stop illegal immigration and the influx of the deadly drug fentanyl.
Oz stated that Pennsylvania is a leader in the production of natural gas and coal while the Biden Administration has launched an attack on the energy industry that has stifled domestic energy production and weakening the U.S. position in energy production, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices and has made current energy options less reliable.
“Dr. Oz indicated that he would work to overturn these heavy-handed regulations that are hurting Pennsylvania jobs and our local communities,” Breakiron said.
He added that Oz said veterans needed to be taken care of before America hands out billions of dollars to illegal immigrants, and the election process needs to be secured, as people have a fundamental right to voting integrity to preserve democracy. He noted that he strongly supports law enforcement, as he’s endorsed by the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia FOP, and is pro-life, with the three exceptions for abortion being risk to a mother’s life, incest and rape.
