Fayette County received a $1.1 million grant from the state to continue efforts to expand high-speed broadband in the county.
The money will go toward providing free high-speed broadband access to extremely underserved areas of the county.
“We’re ready to go out to bid on that,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the county plans to use the funds to install and expand broadband coverage in the western half of the county. The initiative will target areas with the highest population of low-to-moderate income residents with the greatest need for improved internet.
“It will be a good package,” Lohr said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, said Tuesday that mandated school closures during the pandemic underscored “how poor internet access even creates educational disparity for students.”
“Our area’s poor internet translated into learning barriers for students because they were unable to access the remote learning classroom as students in other parts of the state would easily be able to do,” he said.
In April, county leaders announced that 27 hotspots were operational after officials used $5.3 million from its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funding to establish a line of broadband hotspots along the Route 40 corridor.
Lohr said said the latest grant is one of several funding sources the county is seeking to get broadband coverage throughout the county.
“We’re putting together as many (grant) packages as we can,” Lohr said, adding that the commissioners plan to hire a company to conduct a countywide survey to determine broadband needs in Fayette.
He asked residents in underserved areas to be patient with the expansion process, noting that the commissioners are trying to get that coverage to areas that need it in the most cost-effective way.
The $1.1 million grant is part of $14.2 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding distributed throughout the state.
