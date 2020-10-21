Fayette County received over $900,000 to combat substance abuse in the region.
The $917,368 grant, through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative, will help fund the “Recovery to Reemployment” Remote Monitoring Program, which focuses on combating substance abuse in the region by providing daily patient monitoring and support services.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said they started looking at the ARC grant for the system a few years ago and said Fayette was one of the first counties to be approved for it.
“The ability to do consistent, 24-hour monitoring, coupled with immediate notification when issues arise, is so important to success with these treatment programs,” Lohr said. “We have also had issues with access to care and treatment because of the rural nature of our county, so increasing remote access is absolutely a win-win.”
Lohr said the system works as an app that senses when someone is experiencing an overdose and goes into an emergency mode, automatically making necessary contacts.
“Across the board, we are being proactive in fighting addiction and we’re making great strides,” Lohr said. “This is one more tool in our toolkit, and an invaluable tool at that.”
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said the program offers an innovative way to help fight the opioid epidemic.
“This is a high-tech approach in helping with the epidemic,” Vicites said, adding that the technology has been around and used for people with diabetes. “We may end up being a model for many other states with this grant.”
“I’m excited to be able to add another tool in the fight against opioid addiction,” Commissioner Scott Dunn said. “In these trying times, addiction affects all of us at every level of income and every segment of society. I’m pleased that Fayette County received this award to help us in our fight.”
“Pennsylvania is one of the states hit hardest by our nation’s opioid epidemic, but the funding awarded to Fayette County today will help stem that tide by providing over 400 Pennsylvanians with new resources to address substance use disorder,” said U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, who announced the funding. “Commissioners Lohr, Vicites and Dunn have been incredible advocates for our communities, and I am glad we were able to work together on this important project.”
The primary goal of the ARC POWER Initiative is to help communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.
To date, ARC has invested over $238 million in 293 projects, touching 353 counties across Appalachia since 2015.
