Fayette County has received $500,000 state grant for renovations at the Gallatin Bank Building in Uniontown.
“Our plan is to utilize this new funding for roof improvements on the main bank building and annex, which we bid out last year and will complete in the next few months,” county Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Andrew French said.
The grant is from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
French said the first phases of the work at the building are already under construction using a combination of other local and state funding.
The county acquired the eight-story building, located along Main Street, in May of 2020 from the repository after it was placed for a final free-and-clear tax sale. Using land bank powers, the county took possession of the building for $1.
French said the building once housed a bank, barber shop, restaurant, community meeting space and professional office space, but fell into disrepair as tenants moved out and were not replaced. By 2018, the building was completely empty.
Renovations have already been completed on a portion of the first floor, and that space is now being used to house the county’s election bureau.
“We also have contracts under way for some of the major systems in the building that had to be completely redone, like the heating and air conditioning,” French said. “Phase II renovations are also under way and will involve the basement and remaining first floor areas, which are slated to house additional county departments and storage.”
French said the final phase of the project, which involves the build-out of the second floor, is currently out for bid and should be under contract within the next 30 to 60 days. Officials expect funding will be available in the summer, following a state review and approval of the redevelopment authority’s application.
“Rather than let it potentially fall into extensive disrepair and become a blighted eyesore, we were lucky to be able to intervene and save this important structure in the hopes of once again making it a thriving property in the downtown area,” French said.
French said the building is eventually expected to house the county’s tax claim bureau, planning office and tax assessment office. It will also serve as a meeting space for the county commissioners.
“The building is geographically located in the center of the City of Uniontown, will have at least 40 county employees located there, and will ultimately help create more activity and economic development in the downtown area,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites. “In future years, we will have six additional floors of space for use by government and private entities, leading to additional growth and prosperity.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the building will become the hub of county government.
“Aside from the courts and court-related offices, which will remain in the courthouse, most of the offices that the public needs to do business with will soon be centrally located in the bank building,” Lohr said. “The bank building has been sitting idle for far too long, and I’m thrilled to see it once again being a vital part of downtown Uniontown.”
