Recognition for the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center continues to grow, with its latest accolade the 2022 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence.
“I’m so grateful,” said county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea, of the program’s recognition in such a short time.
Presented annually by the state Department of Environmental Protection, the awards highlight the best in environmental innovation and expertise statewide, providing recognition to businesses and organizations involved in a cross-section of environmental initiatives — including cleaning up watersheds, saving energy, eliminating pollution, reducing waste and more.
“Every year, the Environmental Excellence honorees show the creative and innovative ways we can improve our environment, and this year is no different,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The projects highlighted this year show tremendous diversity in how they are making Pennsylvania a better place.”
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, also congratulated Fayette County’s recycling program for the award.
“The county has grown its recycling program by leaps and bounds over the last two years, and that is great news for our residents and for the environment,” Dowling said. “I commend our county leaders for their good work and especially want to thank Recycling Coordinator Sheila Shea for her leadership and dedication to expanding our recycling options.”
Shea entered her position with the county in 2017. She planned to redesign the county’s recycling program and make it accessible to all citizens. In 2020, despite a global pandemic, Shea and the county commissioners moved forward to bring that plan to life.
The county currently has 34 drop-off recycling bins for household recycling placed countywide and accepts a variety of regular and hard-to-recycle items at its Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center three days a week versus twice a year before the program started.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said it’s rewarding to see the hard work put into revamping the recycling program receive recognition.
“We are getting the reputation regionally and statewide for being a leader in recycling,” Dunn said. “It’s great to see our citizens respond by using the bins and center so frequently.”
Since September 2020, the program has collected more than 2 million pounds, or about 1,000 tons, of recyclable materials.
“It’s always been about making recycling convenient for the resident — that’s what’s driving the program,” Shea said, adding they recently started accepting four-foot and eight-foot fluorescent bulbs for a $2 fee.
The award marks a second time the program has received a state environmental award, with the first one occurring in the early 1990s.
“This is a great honor for Fayette County and our Recycling Coordinator Sheila Shea. Having won it twice speaks well to the level of participation and effort being put into our recycling program for the past 35 years,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites, who founded the program. “These types of awards are a sense of accomplishment for everyone involved.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said he’s not surprised to hear the program won, as Shea is doing an outstanding job in taking the program to a level that few thought possible.
“As I always say, Fayette County is leading the way, on the cutting edge, setting the bar high — and others are looking to us for inspiration, vision and direction,” Lohr said. “Receiving that positive feedback, shining a positive light on Fayette County is what we need to promote and build this county as a desirable place to be, a place where businesses choose to be, a place where people choose to live and work.”
Currently, Shea is waiting for a grant to be announced in June and, if they’re awarded the grant, the center will be able to purchase a foam densifier, which will allow the center to accept Styrofoam to be recycled.
Shea said she would like to eventually get a shredder for items like CDs and larger, tougher items than paper.
“I listen to the residents and what they want to recycle, and I look for the avenue to do it,” Shea said. “I want to make the program more convenient and want it to be here for the residents.”
