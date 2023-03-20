The Fayette County Redevelopment Authority is administering a program to financially assist with home repairs.
The Whole-Home Repairs Program addresses habitability and safety concerns, provides measures to improve energy or water efficiency and makes units accessible for individuals with disabilities. The program is designed to support the authority’s ongoing efforts to help stabilize homeownership and housing through weatherization and rehabilitation of existing owner-occupied homes.
The program is financed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The county is expected to receive a total allocation of $1,827,760 to support home repairs, technical assistance and case management, workforce development, and program administration. The program will offer grants of up to $50,000 to county homeowners to address habitability concerns like roof/window replacement, plumbing/electrical repairs, accessibility improvements for those with disabilities, and/or repairs to make the home fit for human habitation by addressing health and safety hazards including asbestos, mold, pests and lead. Cosmetic updates are not be covered under the program.
The authority anticipates assisting at least 30 single-family homes. Applicants must be a resident of Fayette County, own their home, and the home must serve as their primary residence. Applicants must also be low- to moderate-income as defined annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The authority wants to develop a registry of contractors interested in participating in the program. Contractors must have demonstrated experience, be registered through the Pennsylvania Attorney General and have general liability insurance.
Each participating homeowner will be responsible for selecting the contractor that will complete the repairs to their home.
Final approval and contract documents will be prepared by the redevelopment authority.
Contractors and/or homeowners interested in applying for the Whole-Home Repairs Program should contact Joe Onesi, the Redevelopment Authority’s Housing Development Specialist, at 724-437-1547 (ext. 204) to obtain an application.
The open application period for the Whole-Home Repairs Program is now open through April 14.
