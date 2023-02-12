Fayette County Register of Wills Jeffrey L. Redman announced his intention to seek reelection in upcoming primary on the Democratic ticket.
Fayette County register of wills seeking reelection
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, February 12, 2023 5:21 AM
Sunday, February 12, 2023 5:21 AM
Fayette County Register of Wills Jeffrey L. Redman announced his intention to seek reelection in upcoming primary on the Democratic ticket.
“I have served as Fayette County’s register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court since 2016,” Redman said. “During the last term, we have faced many difficult challenges as we continued to remain open and serve the constituents of Fayette County during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
During that time, Redman said, there had been many updates and changes to the office’s procedures and practices.
“Over the last three years, the office has collected over $26 million in inheritance tax for the Department of Revenue as well as handling over 170 adoptions, 60 guardianship proceedings per year and has issued over 2,000 marriage licenses,” he said.
Redman added that it’s been an ongoing effort working with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts to maintain an increased effort to ensure that incapacitated people are being accurately represented through the guardian tracking system. His office has just completed a project to scan all the marriage license index books to make them easily accessible for Real ID applications, and the office was recently awarded a grant to scan and digitize all original birth and death record books prior to 1905 as well as the original seven books of wills.
“My dedicated staff continues to do an outstanding job staying up to date with the regulations set forth by the judicial system and works hard to diligently serve anyone that seeks assistance from the office,” he said. “We continue to strive to meet the needs of the people of Fayette County.”
He serves on the Bylaws Committee of the Pennsylvania Register of Wills Association, treasurer of the Fayette County Tax Collection Commission, board member of the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau, chairman of the Colonial Joint Sewage Authority, member of the Jefferson Township Parks and Recreation Board and member of the Fayette County Crime Stoppers.
Redman is a lifelong resident of Fayette County, residing in Jefferson Township with his wife of 33 years, Kim, and has an adult daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.