Fayette County Community Action Agency is urging those behind in their rent to take advantage of a state rental-assistance program to avoid eviction.
In March, with the state’s introduction of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), Fayette County received an $8.5 million grant to directly assist its citizens with federal funds allocated through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The ERAP grant is distributed to families facing risk of eviction or loss of utility service as a result of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds have been administered through the Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA), Fayette County Board of Commissioners and the Fayette County Housing Authority.
As of July 16, FCCAA had received nearly 1,000 applications and processed nearly 300 approvals, awarding nearly $1 million in funding to local families.
“Substantial funding has been approved to assist renters and landlords who would otherwise be scrimping and scrambling to avoid eviction,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “It’s overwhelming to think about, and much gratitude goes out to everyone at Community Action.”
“By working cooperatively with the Fayette County Housing Authority, Community Action has expanded the outreach at the grassroots level to further extend the distribution of these funds to the community,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites said. “It was a necessary partnership that has been extremely successful, and both offices are to be commended for their dedication to helping our Fayette County residents in need.”
Over 500 applications are still being processed and new applications are on the rise as a deadline is looming.
“The eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire at the end of July, so our residents need to get their applications in if they’re behind on rent,” said Rita Masi, FCCAA Director of Customer Service, adding that they’ve been seeing 13 new applications submitted daily. “Everything is so time sensitive, so if someone wants to guarantee receipt of funds, we need to ensure they have a complete application – not just the online portion, but all the documents we need to go with it.”
FCCAA Project Manager Heather Pirl said their primary goal is to keep people in their homes and prevent potential homelessness.
“We’ve been able to help so many so far, and that’s been amazing, but we know there are still others out there that haven’t applied,” Pirl said. “Our fear is that, as July 31 gets closer, people will realize the seriousness of getting that rent caught up and we’ll be flooded with applications all at once. There’s also the potential for an increase in people calling to say they’re homeless because they’ve already been evicted, so we want to avoid that altogether.”
The state Legislature recently extended ERAP through Sept. 30, 2022, in its most recent budget session.
“The project being extended is phenomenal, but – I hate to say it – the early bird gets the worm,” she said, adding that they’ve already processed hundreds of applications, and people need to know the assistance is limited. “It’s about reaching the people we’re missing. Lots of people know about us, but there are still so many that don’t, and we’re really trying to get the word out to them.”
When applying for ERAP, it’s important to remember that the funding can be used for both outstanding rent and utility bills; households may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments; and the program is only available for renters at this time, with the state slated to launch a program for homeowners in September. Residents can begin the application process on the state’s website at www.compass.state.pa.us; landlords can contact FCCAA on behalf of their tenants, but those tenants must be willing to participate and currently occupy the rental unit.
“It is a means of ensuring that tenants do not fall further behind and that landlords are able to pay their bills,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “With the eviction moratorium set to expire, I encourage any tenant who is behind in rent or utilities to contact Community Action immediately.”
For more information about ERAP, including a full list of requirements, visit www.dhs.pa.gov or contact the FCCAA at 724-437-6050.
